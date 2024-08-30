Play Brightcove video

Watch the report by ITV Journalist Jon Hill

The grandson of a miner who was murdered in North Nottinghamshire has made a final appeal to try and solve the mystery that's tormented his family for more than five decades.

Father-of-six, Alfred Swinscoe, was 54 when he mysteriously disappeared after a visit to the Miners Arms in Pinxton in January 1967.

He handed his son, Gary, money to buy a round and went to use the outside toilet but never returned.

There was no sign of him until his remains were found in Coxmoor Lane last year, when digging work was being carried out.

It is believed he had been murdered and buried in a grave between 4ft and 6ft deep.

Alfred Swinscoe disappeared after going to the pub with his son Gary. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Alfred's grandson, Russell Lowbridge, said he answered a police appeal when the body, then unidentified, was found.

"The police put out an appeal, they was asking does anybody have an relatives missing, so I thought I'd take a punt."

Mr Swinscoe's identity was only established when Russell, who was only four when his grandfather went missing, recognised items of clothing found with the remains, including two distinctive socks and a shoe.

DNA tests on Mr Swinscoe's family members matched the bones exhumed from the ground.

Russel says now is the time for a family member of those suspects to come forward so they might finally get some answers.

"I still don't feel complete closure, there's still questions unanswered, particularly the why's.

"All we can particularly hope for is that somebody out there knows something, and maybe they were told on their father's death bed or mother's death bed and they could come forward."

Alfred Swinscoe's grandson contacted police after seeing an image of the socks found with his remains. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Police identified two possible murder suspects in August.

One of the men had a history of violence, and had inflicted injuries on another man similar to those found on Mr Swinscoe's remains.

The force said both suspects had since died, but declined to name them, saying their policy was only to publish the names of those who are charged.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “Under normal circumstances, if Alfred had been murdered today, they would have been arrested and brought in for questioning. We don’t have that opportunity as they are no longer alive.

"We will continue to investigate this crime and continue to look at all new and existing avenues available to us."

A farmer came across the human remains on land in Coxmoor Road. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

A team of detectives supported by scientists have been working on the case.

The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses, while an inquest into Alfred Swinscoe's death has opened.

In the meantime, Russel is just happy to finally lay his grandfather to rest.

"He's got a resting place, he's buried with his family. I'd like to think he'd be proud of us for pursuing this and getting him home, where he is so desperate to be."

