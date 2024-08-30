A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a multi-vehicle crash left a teenager with life-threatening injuries and two others injured.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A1M involving two cars and a car towing a caravan on Thursday afternoon.

A Citroen C5 crashed with a Kia Ceed in lane two of the road, before both cars ended up on lane one where the Kia collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.

Two people suffered serious injuries, and a teenage girl was left with a serious head injuries which has been described as life-threatening.

All three are being treated in hospital.

The crash closed the A1 between junctions 41 (M62) and Junction 40 near Ferrybridge for most of the day.

Officers warned drivers to delay their journeys, seek alternative routes, and allow extra time while recovery work was carried out.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have footage of the crash as they continue their enquiries.

