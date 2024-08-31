A council has named the latest addition to its fleet of gritters 'Snoel Gallagher' in a nod to the Oasis reunion tour.

East Riding of Yorkshire council revealed the name of the lorry as Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed the band's long-awaited comeback with a worldwide tour in 2025.

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

'Snoel Gallagher' was a suggestion put forward by a member of the public on social media last year when the council asked for new names.

Cllr Paul West said: "The Oasis reunion has made headlines across the world, so our winter services team felt it was the perfect time to roll out Snoel Gallagher.

“These names are a bit of fun but they help to make our gritters more visible when they are out on the roads doing an important job of helping to keep them clear and safe.

“In the past we’ve had some lovely messages from people who have spotted our gritters and we hope this raises a smile too.”

The new gritter will be rolled out from October, joining the 20 other gritters they have.

'Snoel' will be patrolling the region's roads with the likes of Elvis Spreadley, Meltem John, Spreaddie Mercury and Snowy Tribbiani.

