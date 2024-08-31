A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a crash which has left another man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to York Road, Wetherby, at 10.28pm on Friday 31 August to reports of a collision near the racecourse.

A 28-year-old was found seriously hurt after a collision with a Land Rover Discovery.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Initial enquiries have linked the incident to the theft of a boat from an address in Wetherby that occurred a short time before."

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and is in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...