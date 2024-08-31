A nasal spray which can reverse the effect of an opioid overdose has saved seven lives since it was rolled out in North Yorkshire.

140 North Yorkshire Police officers have been issued with Naloxone spray since April and there are now plans to double the number of kits issued across the force.

Naloxone is an emergency antidote which can restore a person's breathing back to normal if issued within 15 minutes of an opioid overdose.

Many deaths caused by an overdose could potentially be avoided by its use of the spray as it can provide more time for medical treatment.

Harm Reduction Officer Danny Stannard said further training sessions will be held over the next two months to "ensure the spread of Naloxone trained officers will cover every part of the force area."

He added: “We are also very proud to confirm that since the roll-out of this life saving piece of kit, Naloxone has been used to good effect seven times.”

Naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Among these was an incident in June when officers carried out a welfare check on a couple who were asleep outside a pub in Scarborough.

After several attempts to wake the couple, the decision was taken to administer Naloxone by one of the newly trained officers.

Included among these life-saving interventions were a man and woman in Scarborough during the early hours of 29 June.

Mr Stannard, who had watched the body-cam footage of the incident, said the effect of the nasal spray was "dramatic."

He said: “The man, who only moments earlier had been displaying the classic signs of someone in a potentially serious overdose situation, was quickly able to sit up and speak with officers while an ambulance was on the way.

“These examples, as well as the others, demonstrate the real need for Naloxone provision in North Yorkshire.

“Not only does it save lives, but it also further demonstrates to the public that first and foremost, the police are here to care for everyone, including some of the most vulnerable people living within our communities.”

Dolly Cook, Public Health, North Yorkshire Council, said: “The harms associated with substance dependence impacts the lives of individuals, their families and our communities.

“Sadly, those whose lives are cut short following an overdose are not given the chance to receive help, make positive changes and recover.

“The work of the police in trying to reduce overdoses where possible is going to change lives.”

