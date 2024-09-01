Sol Bamba's wife has paid tribute to her "hero" husband after the former Leeds and Cardiff City defender died aged 39.

Bamba had been employed at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news late on Saturday night, 31 August.

A club statement said Bamba, who was technical director for the club, had fallen ill before a match and was taken to hospital where he died.

Bamba was made captain at Leeds after an initial loan spell. Credit: PA

His wife, Chloe, wrote on Instagram: "For the last few years I have watched Sol fight his cancer head on with an astounding mental and physical strength.

"Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed on 31st August.

She said the past few years have been "indescribably difficult" but the couple "still managed to find joy and laughter."

She continued: "It was an honour to have loved and been loved by Sol. I learnt so much form him. He is my hero. My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him."

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Bluebirds and Middlesbrough.

Bamba made his debut for Leeds in 2015 after arriving at Elland Road on loan from Italian outfit Palmero.

After making 19 appearances for the Whites during his loan spell, his move was made permanent and he was made captain of the club ahead of the 2015/16 season.

His career also took in the likes of Leicester, Hibernian and Dunfermline, in addition to 46 international appearances for the Ivory Coast.

In a statement a Leeds spokesperson said: “One of the nicest people in football, the thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Sol’s family and friends at this tragic time.

"Rest in peace Sol, you will forever be in our hearts."

Middlesbrough wrote: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with Sol’s family and friends at this time. RIP Sol”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...