Emergency services are responding to a light aircraft crash in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said: "We are currently dealing with a light aircraft that came down on land off Sheepbridge Lane, Chesterfield earlier this morning."

The incident is reported to have happened just after 9am today near to an industrial estate.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

Roads are closed in the immediate area. Police said they are expected to be closed for some time.

