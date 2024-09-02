A memorial bench has been unveiled in honour of a pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband.

Fawziyah Javed, from Leeds, died after Kashif Anwar shoved her off a 50ft cliff while they were on holiday in Edinburgh in September 2021.

The 31-year-old lawyer, who was 17 weeks pregnant, had previously reported her husband's violent and controlling behaviour to West Yorkshire Police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was investigating the force's response to Fawziyah's case, including the previous reports that were made and whether discrimination was a factor in the way her family was treated by officers after her death.

The memorial bench at the bottom of Arthur's Seat was unveiled on Monday, 2 September - exactly three years after her death.

It was the first time Fawziyah's mother, Yasmin, had visited the scene of her daughter's murder.

During the unveiling, Yasmin said her family's lives had all been ripped apart by "unimaginable pain and grief".

She continued: "It feels so surreal and like a horrific nightmare that I will one day wake up from."

Fawziyah and her mother Yasmin Credit: InTouch Foundation

A spokesperson for Karma Nirvana, a charity which supports victims of honour-based abuse, said: " This bench will serve as a lasting tribute to an extraordinary woman whose life was tragically cut short but whose spirit continues to inspire all who knew her.

" As we remember Fawziyah through this event, we renew our commitment to supporting victims and their families and advocating for an end to violence against women and girls.

" This bench serves not only as a tribute to Fawziyah Javed but also as a call to action. It is a reminder that we must continue to raise awareness and empower individuals to break free from all forms of abuse."

Karma Nirvana described Fawziyah as an "exceptionally intelligent, resilient, and compassionate" person and a "beacon of kindness, generosity, and selflessness".

Kashif Anwar was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years.

Fawziyah had used her dying words to tell passers-by that she had been pushed by her husband.

Anwar was subsequently found guilty of her murder at the High Court in Edinburgh and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The court heard that Anwar pushed Fawziyah because she wanted to end the marriage.

Anwar had previously knocked Fawziyah unconscious, smothered her with a pillow, and punched her.

In a recording Fawziyah secretly made, her husband told her to stop behaving like a "British woman".

Fawziyah spoke to West Yorkshire Police twice about Anwar's behaviour in April and August 2021 - the second occasion coming three days before the couple's trip to Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The circumstances prior to the murder of Fawziyah Javed, including the reports of domestic abuse that she made to West Yorkshire Police, are the subject of an ongoing Domestic Homicide Review led by the local community safety partnership Safer Leeds.

"The Domestic Homicide Review process looks to identify any lessons to be learned about the way in which agencies work to safeguard victims of domestic abuse, how agencies will respond to any lessons, and how agencies can improve their response to prevent domestic homicides."

