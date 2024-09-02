A man has been found guilty of murder after beating a vulnerable man to death in his own home.

Anthony Ibbitson, 54, died in hospital two days after he was severely beaten and left unconscious while his flat in Hull was engulfed in flames.

Mark Vaskouski went inside Mr Ibbitson's home on Terry Street and threatened to kill him while demanding drugs and money on 29 November, 2023.

The 27-year-old assaulted Mr Ibbitson, causing serious injuries to his face, neck and head. While his victim lay unconscious, a fire broke out in the flat and Vaskouski fled the scene - shouting "enjoy your fire".

Vaskouski, of Stroud Crescent, denied murder but was found guilty at Hull Crown Court on Monday, 2 September.

Det Ch Insp Amy Keane-Christie said: "Vaskouski subjected Tony, a vulnerable member of our community, to a needless, brutal and sustained attack, leaving him helpless and alone in his home whilst the fire spread.

"Vaskouski denied his involvement throughout the course of the investigation and only started to admit to being present at Tony’s home just before trial.

"By maintaining his innocence and entering a not guilty plea, Vaskouski subjected Tony's family to unforgivable angst and further trauma."

