Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Barnsley.

Police were called to Burton Road in Monk Bretton at around 4.30pm on Sunday, 1 September after reports of a fight between a group of men.

A 41-year-old man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

Two men, aged 21 and 32, and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder. They all remain in police custody.

A number of road closures remain in place while officers carry out their enquiries.

DCI Kemp, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We are aware of footage circulating relating to the incident and I would ask you remember that at the heart of this investigation is a victim and his loved ones.

"We urge you not to share this footage wider, or speculate on social media the circumstances of what has happened.

"Anyone with footage or information as to what has happened is asked to share this with the police and not cause further distress to the victim’s family."

