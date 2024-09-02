Overnight road closures will take place on the M62 in West Yorkshire for eight weeks due to resurfacing works.

National Highways said repairs would be carried out between junction 25 (Clifton) and junction 24 (Ainley Top) from Monday, 2 September.

All westbound lanes will be shut from 8pm to 6am Monday to Friday, from 2 September to 6 September and again from 9 to 13 September, a spokesperson said.

The carriageway will be resurfaced in both directions, and joints will be replaced on the motorway bridges at this junction.

The scheme is expected to be completed over a period of eight weeks in total.

W estbound drivers will be diverted via the A644, A6107 and A643 to rejoin the motorway at junction 24, with those travelling eastbound directed to follow the same route in reverse.

There will be additional signage in place ahead of the closures.

National Highways Project Manager Richard Burgess said: "We’re carrying out these improvements overnight where traffic levels are lightest, to minimise disruption.

"However, those planning to travel on the M62 during these times are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journeys, please follow the signed diversions and don’t rely on your satnavs."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.