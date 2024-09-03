The owners of a dog which died after being bitten by a snake at a reservoir in West Yorkshire have been left "heartbroken".

The dog, called Finn, started limping after being taken for a walk at Blackmoorfoot Reservoir, in Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

His owners, who have not been named, did not know what had happened but took him to a vet when his health rapidly deteriorated.

Writing on Facebook PC Caroline Newsome, wildlife crime officer for Kirklees, said: "Finn was placed in the ICU, but it was too late to save him.

"Two puncture marks were found on the inside of his leg, consistent with the bite from an adder.

"Sadly, Finn died at the weekend from a suspected adder bite, leaving his owners absolutely heartbroken and devastated."

Adders are the UK's only venomous snake, but generally do not pose a serious danger to humans.

Most attacks happen when they are stepped on or picked up.

They are protected in law.

PC Newsome said: "If you suspect your dog has been bitten by an adder, please contact your vet asap.

"An adder bite is not always fatal, but the venom can cause damage to organs if left untreated.

"If you have been bitten by an adder, please seek immediate medical advice."

She added: "Finn’s owners are struggling to come to terms with what has happened to their beautiful bouncy boy, who was full of life, and don’t want this to happen to anyone else’s dogs."

Warning signs will be put at the reservoir following Finn's death.

