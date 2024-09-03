Police have named a man who was stabbed to death in a fight near Barnsley.

Alan Sutton, 41, was found with stab wounds to the chest following an incident involving a group of men on Burton Road in Monk Bretton on Sunday afternoon, 1 September.

He died at the scene.

Three people - a 19-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 32 - were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault. A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

The 21-year-old man remains in custody. The other four have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Ch Insp Ben Wood, said: “Our enquiries into Alan’s tragic death are continuing at pace.

“We made several arrests within hours of the incident and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation into this incident."

