Man who attacked girlfriend beaten unconscious by witnesses

A man who attacked his girlfriend suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted by witnesses, a court heard.Ryan Parker was left with a black eye, a fractured eye socket and a broken cheekbone during the incident on 28 July, Hull Crown Court was told.

The 32-year-old had been in a relationship with the woman for about 14 years and had become increasingly aggressive.

On the night in question he arrived at her home after drinking heavily.

Oliver Shipley, prosecuting, said he hurled insults, including telling her that she deserved to die.

Parker slapped her to the floor before punching and kicking her to her face, head and body, causing swelling and bruising.

The door to the house was open and Parker threatened anybody who tried to go in."The defendant was threatening anybody who tried to help," Mr Shipley said.

"She eventually managed to get out of the property through the door and out into the street, where she screamed for help. The defendant continued his behaviour on the street while in possession of a knife."

Ben Hammersley, mitigating, said Parker was attacked by others at the scene.

"He suffered a fractured eye socket and a fractured cheekbone," he said.Parker was treated by paramedics at the scene and he was taken to hospital.

"When he came to, having been knocked unconscious, he was fearful that he was still being assaulted," Mr Hammersley said.The woman later said that she was scared for her life and worried for her children. "I do not want Parker anywhere near my property or my children," she said. "I am truly broken and shocked about the whole situation."Parker, of Portobello Street, off Holderness Road, east Hull, admitted causing actual bodily harm, possessing a knife and threatening behaviour.He was jailed for 20 months and he was given a six-year restraining order.