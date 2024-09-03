A toddler is being treated in hospital after falling from a second floor window at a block of flats.

Emergency services were called at 11am on Tuesday to reports that a 20-month-old boy had fallen from height on Didcot Close in Chesterfield.

He was taken by air ambulance to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident and there will remain a police presence in the area this afternoon."

