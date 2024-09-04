A 13-year-old boy who threw a lit firework at police guarding a hotel housing asylum seekers has been sentenced.

The teenager is the youngest person to be convicted over the trouble in Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, on 4 August.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, avoided a jail term but was given a 12-month referral order – the maximum penalty available to the judge.

Sheffield Youth Court heard the teenager “willingly and enthusiastically” joined a mob which attacked the Holiday Inn Express.

District Judge James Gould heard how the youngster was filmed multiple times by police body-worn cameras throwing missiles at officers with shields.

The disorder led to 64 officers, three police horses and a police dog being injured.

Judge Gould told the boy: “Whatever was within your reach you threw at police officers, including numerous stones.

“You willingly and enthusiastically took part in that disorder.”

He said: “You participated in that disorder at the highest level.”

The judge said the boy told the author of a pre-sentence report that he found it “exciting”.

During the 12-month-referral, the teenager will carry out work as directed by the youth offending service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.