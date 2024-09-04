Play Brightcove video

An ex-miner who lived off "soup and painkillers" for a year because of chronic dental problems says it's "nice to have teeth that work" after finally receiving treatment.

David Creamer, 63, was left living in agony after a full dental crown fell out in 2023.

He was told all but two of his teeth needed removing – at a cost of £5,000 – but was unable to register with an NHS dentist despite calling 25 clinics.

But he has been able to start eating solids again after receiving treatment paid for by funds for those who need emergency NHS appointments.

Mr Creamer said: "I've started to eat food which is a little bit better than just soup and rice pudding."

He added: "It's good food and it's nice to have teeth that work again and even in the freezer I've got chicken - not had chicken for ages."

Mr Creamer said his problems started when his top crown "packed in" when he was eating a sandwich.

The effect of losing his teeth left him feeling self-conscious.

"I was starting to look like an extra from Lord of the Rings, you know, with the state of me mouth," he said.

"It was an absolute disgrace. And now I feel human again. I didn't want to go out before and I was talking funny, but I'm hoping that I can start to talk a little bit more natural again."

His case was raised in parliament by his MP, Sarah Champion, in January.

After his story featured on ITV Calendar, it was featured on media outlets further afield.

"Calendar was here in January and they were followed by the BBC. Then it came to Talk TV. They had me on. Jeremy Vine wanted me on. I even got as far as Blackpool Gazette and America," Mr Creamer said.

Mr Creamer said his bottom teeth required further work but he has been able to significantly reduce his painkillers.

