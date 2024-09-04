The full reopening of a major motorway bridge in East Yorkshire has been delayed again because of poor weather.

Repairs have been taking place on the M62 Ouse Bridge near Goole since March 2022, when a damaged joint was found.

The work was extended after damage was discovered to eight joints across both carriageways.

In July of this year National Highways said it hoped to complete the repairs by mid-Autumn.

In a further update issued on Wednesday, September 4, it confirmed work would now be extended until late October.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Due to the need for additional work and challenges posed by poor summer weather, the completion of repairs on Ouse Bridge has been delayed.”

Once work is completed, all lanes will reopen and the national speed limit will be reinstated.

But some overnight lane closures will continue as teams continue to work on the bridge structure.

National Highways said it appreciates residents' patience as they work on the "safety and reliability" of the bridge.

