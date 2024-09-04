A man and a woman have been arrested after a toddler fell from a second floor window at a block of flats.

The 20-month-old boy was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital after the incident on Didcot Close, Chestefield, on Tuesday morning.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Derbyshire Police said a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and bailed pending further enquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.