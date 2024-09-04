Play Brightcove video

Video from North Yorkshire Police

Police have issued a warning to poachers after crushing a car used by illegal hunters in North Yorkshire.

The two men were equipped with hunting dogs and lamps when they were stopped by officers on land near Tockwith in August last year.

They pleaded guilty to trespassing on land at night with poaching equipment and were fined and ordered to pay costs. Their lamps and Subaru Forester car were seized and was subsequently destroyed.

PC David Mackay said: “This is just one example of the police response that rural criminals face in North Yorkshire.

"We will do everything in our power to stop them. In this case, a financial penalty and the loss of a 4x4 vehicle should certainly make poachers think long and hard before coming here again.”

North Yorkshire Police has increased patrols in rural areas as 80% of poaching incidents take place in the region between September and February.

Officers say many offenders travel into the region in groups, often in 4x4 vehicles.

A multi-force operation, Operation Galileo, is being launched to clamp down on poachers. With checks being carried out on suspicious vehicles.

Sgt David Lund said: “Poaching is a serious crime that brings misery to rural communities. Selfish poachers don’t care about the financial and emotional impact of their criminal activity – but they do care about the fines and forfeiture orders handed to them at court.

“If you travel to North Yorkshire intent on poaching, you should know that we’ll be here to stop you, and put you before the courts. We’ll also be ready to take your vehicle off you, and put it out of use for good."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.