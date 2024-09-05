Chris Kamara encouraged people not to ignore health problems as he officially opened a new diagnostic centre in his home city Wakefield.

The former footballer-turned-pundit cut the ribbon at the Community Diagnostic Centre run by Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust at a ceremony on Thursday.

The facility provides planned outpatient tests, including x-rays, ultrasounds and scans, as well as blood, heart and eye tests.

It has already carried out 20,000 examinations since informally opening in March.

Kamara, who revealed he had been diagnosed with speech problems after viewers noticed him slurring his words on Sky Sports in 2022, said he initially put off seeking help.

"I was a big dinosaur," he said. "I buried my head in the sand when all along I should have been saying 'there's this wrong with me, there's that wrong with me' and when I did it changed my life completely.

"I'm here now enjoying my life, only by opening up and talking to people and getting my problems diagnosed."

Kamara cut the ribbon to open the new centre. Credit: ITV News

Kamara, who is affectionately known to millions as "Kammy", played for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City before becoming a much-loved broadcaster.

He quit his job with Sky Sports following his diagnosis, but has continued to work in television and radio.

He said the new centre, at Westgate Retail Park, would be a boost for people who were nervous about visiting hospital.

"It's the future," he said. "I know a few people who are scared of the hospital, so coming to a facility like this is incredible. It makes such a difference."

The trust’s chief executive, Len Richards, said: "There is no doubt that it will help more people to receive the tests and scans they need to speed up the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer and heart disease ultimately helping to improve health outcomes for our communities."

