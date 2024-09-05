A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a fight near Barnsley.

Officers were called to an altercation between a group of men on Burton Road in Monk Bretton on Sunday afternoon (1 September).

Alan Sutton, 41, was found with stab wounds to the chest. He died at the scene.

Callum Strachen, 21, of Burton Road, Barnsley, has been charged with murder. He remains in police custody and will appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today (5 September).

