A man has been arrested after a woman fell from a second floor window in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to High Street, Mablethorpe, following reports of a serious assault at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "During the incident a woman fell from a second-floor window and several items were thrown out of a window, including a TV."

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 38-year-old man has beeb arrested on suspicion of assault.

