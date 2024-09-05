Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

A wildlife project is using a pioneering method to reintroduce oysters to the East Yorkshire coast in a UK first.

Wilder Humber will aim to bring 500,000 oysters into the Humber estuary over the next five years.

The project will see oyster larvae placed in a tank filled with scallop shells. After attaching themselves to the shells they will be held in a nursery at Spurn Point until they are ready for release.

Submerged scallop shells with oyster larvae Credit: Cate Holborn

The estuary was once home to a thriving population with records indicating one oyster reef covered a 300 acre area.

However, historical overfishing, poor water quality and disease decimated numbers. Now, experts say the native oyster populations along UK coasts are depleted and too isolated to recover naturally.

Wilder Humber said the preservation of oyster reefs was vital for healthy marine ecosystems.

The shellfish improve water clarity and reduce excess nutrients. As well as providing shelter and breeding grounds for a wide variety of marine species.

They can also reduce wave energy, helping to protect coastlines from erosion.

Oyster monitoring Credit: Finn Varney

The larvae are being supplied by the Oyster Restoration Company in Scotland.

Its chief executive Nik Sachlikidis said: “We are taking a major step towards scalable onshore and offshore deployment that will significantly enhance biodiversity.

"The positive impact of native oysters on marine ecology is profound, and together, we are paving the way for further native oyster restoration projects, ensuring a healthier and more resilient environment for the future.”

Laura Welton, of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Remote setting is beneficial because it allows the seeded oysters to be produced closer to where they will eventually grow, improving acclimatisation, reducing transportation stress, improving the chances of successful oyster cultivation, and reducing costs.

“We hope to see a high number of oyster larvae settled on the scallop shells. If the trial is successful, this method has substantial potential for creating larger native oysters reefs in the Humber and around the UK.”

