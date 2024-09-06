Bosses of historic Championship rugby league side Halifax Panthers say the club is at "immediate risk" of folding without an urgent injection of cash.

The club has apologised after being unable to pay players, coaches and staff this week amid what interim chairman Lee Kenny called "a perfect storm" of declining sponsorship and decreasing ticket sales.

Having asked for another extension to pay a tax bill, the club has been told it must settle its debts within days.

Mr Kenny said: "If we are unable to meet this demand, the future of the club will be at immediate risk.

"The current financial environment means we urgently need additional donations or access to capital to ensure we continue to move forward.

"Just last week, we were expecting a six-figure boost to our income, only to see it withdrawn at the very last moment.

"This isn’t something we do lightly, but these are extraordinary times, and we must all come together to protect the future of Halifax Panthers."

Long-standing Panthers' player Louis Jouffret in action in March. Credit: PA

Founded in 1873, Halifax last won the Challenge Cup in 1987. They sit 10th in the second tier of the English pyramid.

The team host West Yorkshire rivals Dewsbury Rams on Sunday 8 September and have called on fans to turn out in numbers.

They are asking all donations, but specifically asking for loans of £1,000 or more.

Halifax are not alone in their financial predicament. Wakefield Trinity will donate proceeds from ticket sales for their match against struggling Whitehaven to their opponents.

