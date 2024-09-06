An arsonist who was involved in "one of the worst" cases of mob violence during last month's riots has been given the longest sentence yet relating to the disorder.

Thomas Birley, 27, fuelled a fire at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, threw a bin at riot police and brandished a police baton during trouble on 4 August.

He was also part of a group which smashed windows at the Holiday Inn Express.

Birley pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, which can carry a life sentence, and also admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Jailing him for nine years at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: "This case is unquestionably one of the worst of the many cases which have come before this court."

He said there was a "desire to perpetrate mob rule and commit very serious criminal offences in the process".

“From first to last, the venom of racism infected the entirety of what occurred,” he said.

Birley was involved in fuelling the fire at the Holiday Inn Express. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The court was show CCTV of Birley, in a black hooded coat and red mask, putting wood on top of a fire that had been started when a bin was set alight in front of one of the doors of the hotel, where around 200 asylum seekers were staying.

He pulled down his mask to shout abuse at police.

The court heard staff were taken into a panic room and barricaded themselves behind fridges and freezers.

Maintenance manager Paul Coulson said in a statement they were “scared to death” as they could smell smoke.

Prosecutor Alisha Kaye said: “He describes how they thought they were going to burn to death."

Birley's defence barrister, Dermot Hughes, said the former painter and decorator was “appalled” by his actions.

“He expresses heartfelt remorse,” Mr Hughes said.

As well as his prison sentence, Birley will serve an extended period of five years on licence.

