Play Brightcove video

ITV Yorkshire’s political programme Last Orders returns after the Summer recess with political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira.

Topics for discussion include recent riots , the winter fuel allowance and the latest defection to Reform UK.

Charanpreet’s guests are Lib Dem peer Baroness Pinnock, Jake Running Richards, the new Labour MP for Rother Valley, and Charlie Dewhirst, the Conservative MP in the new constituency of Bridlington and The Wolds.