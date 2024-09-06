Police are investigating the sudden death of a baby in West Yorkshire.Emergency services were called to an address at Springbank Road in Huddersfield at 7.15am on 5 September.

The baby, who has not been identified, had suffered a cardiac arrest.The death is being treated as a "sudden and unexpected death in childhood".

Police attendance is mandatory in all sudden deaths of children. A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The child was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later."We ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

