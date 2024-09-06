A teenage fundraiser who has been training for his first marathon in aid of a mental health charity says he is in "utter disbelief" after receiving a £5,000 donation from American sports star JJ Watt.

Sixteen-year-old Marcus Skeet, from Hull, took to social media to share his shock after receiving the pledge from a donor who initially identified themselves only as "Justin".

At the time Marcus - known to thousands of online followrs as "Hull Boy" - thanked the benefactor, saying: "You are a legend."

Sports fans who recognised the name then pointed him in the direction of former American footballer Watt.

The three-time NFL defensive player of the year, who hit UK headlines by investing in Burnley Football Club last year, confirmed his donation in a message on X.

He wrote: "Wishing you all the best on Saturday Marcus. Working hard to not only improve yourself, but also make the world a better place around you. That is truly commendable. "Keep inspiring people, you never know how far your efforts may reach."

Marcus, who is running a marathon on Saturday in London, replied: "Thank you so much JJ, this message and your support truly does mean the world! Do still want Hull City to beat beat Burnley though."

Marcus has been on a fitness journey, running a mile a day for four months, to raise money for the charity Mind.

Writing on his fundraising page, he said : "For the last three years I have been suffering with bad mental health, including suicidal thoughts, depression and OCD intrusive thoughts.

"Mind holds a very close place in my heart and what they do for speaking out and helping people is truly incredible."

Marcus Skeet with Russ Cook. Credit: X/@hardestgeezer

Marcus will be joined on the run by his friend Russ Cook, known as "the hardest geezer", who became the first person to run the entire length of Africa.

Mr Cook said he initially thought the teenager was being "too ambitious".

But he added: "Fast forward to now and me and my team visited his home town in Yorkshire to see how he’s getting on, and he has certainly been putting the training in. Over 100 miles in the last week. Insane progress."

The pair will cross the line together and have encouraged people to join them for the last few kilometres from Black Lion Gate in Hyde Park.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.