A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder 10 months after a fatal stabbing.

Paul Sharp, 52, died after being found with serious injuries at Redscope Crescent, Rotherham, on 25 October last year.

South Yorkshire Police said a 46-year-old man had been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four other people who were arrested have been released without charge.

A police spokesperson said: "Our investigation remains ongoing and we continue to urge the public to come forward with any information that may help."

