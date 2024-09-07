Police have launched a murder investigation after the sudden death of a man in Huddersfield.

The body of the 59-year-old was found at a property in Park Road, Crosland Moor, after officers were called at around 8.20pm on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police said he suffered serious injuries.

Det Ch Insp Michael Cox said: "We have extensive enquiries ongoing into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard any suspicious activity in the Park Road area on Thursday afternoon or early evening.

“We understand this incident will cause some concern in the community and officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”

The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

