The M18 in South Yorkshire has been partially closed after a "serious" multi-vehicle collision.

The northbound carriageway was shut between junctions one and two following the incident in the early hours of Saturday.

A National Highways spokesperson said police were investigating.

They added: "National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance assisting with traffic management. All traffic that was caught within the closure has now been released.

"The closure is expected to remain ongoing for several hours throughout the morning and possibly into the afternoon."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible."