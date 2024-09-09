A four-year-old girl was mauled by two XL bully dogs while playing in a park in Sheffield.

Police were called to the park at around 5.30pm on 4 September.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed that while the four-year-old girl was playing, two loose dogs, believed to be XL bullies approached the girl and began to maul her, causing injuries to her body.

"The girl was taken to hospital, her injuries are not life-threatening. The dogs were later seized from a property and remain in police kennels."

Two days later a two-year-old boy was attacked by a neighbour's dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, in an unrelated incident.

The boy was taken to hospital for injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The dog was seized and put to sleep.

South Yorkshire Police said it received an average of five dangerous dog reports a day.

Ch Insp Jonathan Greaves said: "We are continuing to see unprecedented demand from dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire.

“We’re urging all dog owners to play their part in keeping everyone safe.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions; you will be the one in court. "

