A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a "sudden death" in Huddersfield.

The body of the 59-year-old was found at a property in Park Road, Crosland Moor, after officers were called at around 8.20pm on 5 September.

West Yorkshire Police said he suffered serious injuries.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and interviewed on suspicion of murder and has since been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information which may help the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

