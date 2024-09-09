A teenage girl was robbed by masked men as she walked through woods in Rotherham.

The 15-year-old girl was in Fenton Woods, close to the entrance at Munsbrough Lane, when three men in balaclavas threatened her.

They stole her necklace and cash.

The three men were between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and wore black tracksuit bottoms.

Two of them had Nike fleeces on. One was wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police.

