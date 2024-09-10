Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage of a pensioner being thrown into the air in a hit-and-run collision in Keighley.

The video shows the man, in his 70s, crossing Lawkholme Lane, Keighley, when a white Audi drives around a corner and collides with him.

The car then left the scene.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at around 10.05pm on Tuesday, 27 August.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are keen to speak to anyone who was either walking or driving in this area who may have seen the vehicle involved.

"Drivers with dashcam cameras are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage."

