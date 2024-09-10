An acre of protected woodland has been destroyed after illegal campers started a fire which burned for three weeks before it was discovered.

The blaze, between Egton Bridge and Glaisdale in the North York Moors, is thought to have been ignited by a campfire that was not put out.

It is believed to have started weeks before firefighters were called on Wednesday 4 September.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation.

PC Jack Donaldson said: "This incident has caused great concern to local residents and the landowner, who is distraught by the careless damage caused to the picturesque woodland that is maintained as a conservation habitat for rare and endangered wildlife."

PC Donaldson said the campers had not been given permission and had ignored "private land" signs and locked gates to access the woodland. Litter was left at the scene.

Fire crews from Scarborough, Goathland and Whitby stations extinguished the fire with the help of local volunteers.

PC Donaldson added: “Camping in the North York Moors National Park is not allowed without prior landowner permission.

" Everyone should take all their litter, camping equipment and other items home and refrain from lighting fires or barbecues, otherwise you may end up being prosecuted for a criminal offence. "

