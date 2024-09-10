Two men have been charged after a teenager died when a car crashed following a police pursuit.

Amber Deakin, who was 18, was a passenger in a Vauxhall Vectra, which crashed on Baildon Road, Baildon, West Yorkshire, in January last year.

West Yorkshire Police said the car had driven off minutes earlier after officers had tried to stop it.

Jordan Spalding, 23, of Wharncliffe Crescent, and Shakeel Ahmed 28, of Moresby Road, have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

They will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on 8 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.