Play Brightcove video

Video report by Lisa Adlam

A woman whose abusive ex-husband was jailed after threatening to kill her and attacking another woman says it is a "kick in the teeth" that he will be released early.

Ex-army sergeant Martin Underwood, 49, attacked Elizabeth Hudson at their home in Barnsley in April 2021.

While on bail, he assaulted another woman.

He was sentenced to six years and three months in prison in February of last year.

But Ms Hudson has received a letter from the Ministry of Justice outlining plans to release him early as part of efforts to reduce prison overcrowding.

She said: "[It was] just like another kick in the teeth from a system that hasn't done enough to protect me all along.

"I was angry, sobbed, all the old feelings are back, I've got PTSD symptoms. They're rearing their ugly head quite badly."

Ms Hudson had been in what she called an "incredibly difficult" relationship with Underwood for 15 years before the final attack, during which he hit her with a phone, punched her in the stomach, held a knife to the face and threatened to killer her and himself.

He slashed her arm before she managed to escape.

"If I hadn't got out of that house I wouldn't be here today," she said.

Martin Underwood was jailed for three years and six months.

Underwood was arrested but given bail. In August 2022 he attacked a second woman.

He eventually admitted making threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and non-fatal suffocation.

During his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court he was told by a judge he posed a "significant risk" to future partners.

However, last Friday Ms Hudson was told he would be released by June 2025, and could be freed as early as December this year.

It comes as the government tries to prevent the prison system collapsing by reducing the minimum an inmate must serve from 50% to 40% of their sentence.

Ministers had previously said domestic abusers would not be eligible for early release.

Ms Hudson said: "I'm very angry and let down by the system I don't have any faith in it. The Probation Service is clearly struggling... I know what a state that's in and now they're releasing loads and loads of dangerous people when the service is already struggling and crumbling.

"You couldn't have a more clear cut example of abuse - serious domestic abuse than in my case - and yet he's eligible. How many others are slipping through?

"I don't think any victim of crime is particularly safe at the minute."

Last week, the prison population in England and Wales hit 88,521 - the highest level ever recorded.

Without changes, it was predicted there would be almost 100,000 prisoners by 2025.

The official usable capacity is currently 88,895, but several new jails are being built and the Labour government has promised to increase construction.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood told broadcasters the decision to release some prisoners early was not one the government "wanted to make, but it was the only option left on the table because the alternative would have seen the total collapse of the criminal justice system in this country".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.