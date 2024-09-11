The A1 in South Yorkshire was blocked on Wednesday morning after several vehicles were involved in a crash.

National Highways reported delays of an hour after the incident on the southbound side between junction 40 for Darrington and junction 39 for Doncaster at around 9am.

All traffic was held.

A spokesperson said: "Traffic officers and recovery agents are working at the scene to reopen the lanes as soon as its safe. There are delays of over 60 minutes on the approach."