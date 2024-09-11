A lifeboat crew called to rescue someone adrift at sea discovered a training dummy which had been lost by another station.

The RNLI team based at Filey received a call-out at 9am on Monday (9 September) to a report of someone in the water at Bempton, East Yorkshire.

A search to find the person at sea then began, and shortly after they recovered a training dummy from the water.

The dummy in question had been reported missing two weeks earlier by Hartlepool RNLI.

After Filey RNLI posted about the incident on social media, Hartlepool RNLI responded, saying: " So Fred’s had an unauthorised holiday to Yorkshire…Thank you very much Filey Lifeboat we’ll be in touch."

One person replied to the post saying: "He better come back with some sticks of rock, he didn’t get his holiday pre authorised."

Another said: "Well done and I hope the Hartlepool lads are buying you a round of drinks."

