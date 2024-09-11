A convicted killer's controversial bid to be moved to an open prison has been delayed after his parole hearing was deferred.

Martin Bell was given a life sentence - with a minimum term of 12 years - in December 2014 for the manslaughter of Leeds woman Gemma Simpson.

Miss Simpson was 23 when taxi driver Bell attacked her with a knife and a hammer at his flat in Harrogate in 2000.

He then dismembered her body and buried it at Brimham Rocks in North Yorkshire, where it lay undiscovered until he handed himself in to police in 2014.

He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Martin Bell buried Gemma Simpson's body at the North Yorkshire beauty spot Credit: ITV News

A parole hearing was due to be held on Tuesday to decide whether Bell, now 55, could be transferred to a category D open prison, where inmates face minimal security and can leave the prison for work and education.

Miss Simpson's family said the prospect of Bell being granted greater freedoms was "frightening".

The Parole Board has now confirmed Bell's hearing has been delayed, but has not revealed why.

A spokesman said: "The Parole Board cannot comment on individual cases. A panel may adjourn a parole hearing to ensure a comprehensive risk assessment can take place.

" There are a number of situations where an adjournment may be required, for example more information is required, the prisoner needs more time to complete a course, a witness is not available, or for some other unavoidable reason. The Parole Board does everything it can to avoid these delays."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.