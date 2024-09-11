A man has been charged with the attempted murder of three police officers after an incident in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police were called to an address in the Middleton area on Monday night, 9 September, where the officers were allegedly attacked.

Paul Magee, 55, of Bodmin Crescent, Middleton, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Wednesday.