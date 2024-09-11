Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

The owner of a stolen horse says she feels like she is "in a dream" after they were reunited 13 months later.

Mr Sheffield, a two-year old chestnut Appaloosa stallion colt, was taken from Stacey Gill's smallholding in Sheffield in August last year.

She heard nothing more until this month when she received an anonymous tip-off after offering a £20,000 reward for information.

The horse was in a poor state of health when he was brought home, but Ms Gill said: "I'm absolutely overwhelmed, overjoyed. It's surreal.

A £20,000 reward was offered.

"I can't even describe what it's been like, it's been torture, the not knowing whether he was alive, it's just been horrendous."

It is believed Mr Sheffield was stolen for breeding, but his owner has not revealed where he was found.

He was underweight, dehydrated and malnourished by the time he made it back to Sheffield.

Ms Gill said: "They've just left him in a dark room.

"He was really subdued, he was quiet, his head was down, he didn't seem well. But as days go on he is getting better and better."

Stacey says she is 'overwhelmed' after being reunited with Mr Sheffield.

Lisa Dean from Beauty's Legacy, a charity for stolen and lost pets, has been supporting Ms Gill. She said: "This has been one of the most barbaric and heartbreaking cases we have worked on, and the effect will be lifelong on this boy and his family, physically, emotionally and financially."

Since the theft, a change in the law means stealing a pet is a much more serious offence.

Ms Dean said: "For years we've seen animals that are family members being ripped away from their families and it's treated the same as if you lose your handbag or have your mobile phone stolen, it's at the bottom of the pile.

"Hopefully now the penalty will fit the crime."

