A woman has been found guilty of helping her godson - who stabbed a Huddersfield schoolboy to death - by disposing of 'crucial evidence' never found.Shereen Brown, 40, has been found guilty of committing an act or series of acts with the intent to pervert the course of justice in relation to the death of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean.

Jakele Pusey, 15, and 17-year-old Jovani Harriot stabbed the teenager after he left North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September 2022.

Jakele Pusey, left, and Jovani Harriott. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Ms Brown helped another man Javayne John, 22, to dispose of items that the killers had left in woodland close to the school. John had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge. Ms Brown is godmother to Pusey and had sent deposits of money to him while he was in custody following the murder in September 2022, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The incident happened close to North Huddersfield Trust School. Credit: MEN Media

During the trial, the prosecution said Brown went to the footpath used by Pusey and Harriott shortly before the attack.It was said Brown moved bags on the day of the killing.

The prosecutor Glenn Parsons said neither the bags, or the murder weapon, have been found.

The court heard Brown was arrested on 19 October, 2022, after West Yorkshire Police attended at her home.

Brown, of Dewhurst Road in Fartown, is due to be sentenced on 31 October.

Keelan John-Matheson, 27, of Bradford Road, faced the same charge but was found not guilty.

