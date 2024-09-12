Councillors in Rotherham have passed an official motion labelling the rioting at a hotel in the town a "terrorist attack".

Violence erupted outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Wath upon Dearne, during an anti-immigration protest on 4 August.

The hotel, which was housing around 200 asylum seekers at the time, had its windows smashed and missiles including wood, glass bottles and beer cans were thrown at officers.

Police were attacked and were forced to retreat before a group of rioters got into the hotel. A bin was pushed against the building and set alight.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday 11 September, a motion to condemn the violence was proposed by Councillor Brian Steele who said: "To go and set a hotel alight and put individual lives at risk is appalling.”

Council leader Chris Read spoke of his "deep horror and regret" that some Rotherham residents had "perpetuated such inhumane acts".

He added that the "barbarity shames them and their families"

The Liberal Democrats went on to propose an amendment to the motion calling for the riots to be labelled as a terrorist attack.

This was accepted unanimously.

The group went further and called for the rioters to be charged under terrorism legislation, a call also previously made by former UK counter-terror chief Neil Basu.

Councillors from across the political spectrum spoke out against the violence including Tabia Yaseen, who claimed austerity measures implemented by the previous government "disproportionately impacted on the most vulnerable, creating a fertile ground for frustration and anger".

Cllr Yaseen said: “It’s not surprising that many young white people feel angry.

" Especially when considering the fact that white working class boys are significantly under-represent in higher education.

"That frustration is misplaced, ironically, against individuals and communities that have the least bearing on their lives.”