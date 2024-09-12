An investigation has found there were no police failings in the case of a toddler who died from dehydration after his father suffered a fatal heart attack.

The body of two-year-old Bronson Battersby was discovered alongside that of his father, Kenneth, in a flat in Skegness on 9 January.

The discovery of the bodies came a week after social workers visited the home on 2 January, but received no answer when they tried to make contact.

Further attempts to reach them two days later again failed and police were called, but it took another five days before the bodies were found.

The Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership is carrying out an independent review of the case, which began in February and is expected to take six months.

Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

On Thursday, r egional director for the IOPC, Derrick Campbell, said: “This is a harrowing case, and our sympathies go out to everyone affected by the sad deaths of Bronson and Kenneth.

"It was appropriate we carried out a thorough investigation into the relevant contact between police and social services. At the end of our six-month investigation, we have concluded that there was no indication any Lincolnshire Police officer or member of staff may have breached police professional standards."

He said the report had been shared with the force and the Battersby family had been informed.