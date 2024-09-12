Play Brightcove video

Fooatage from Sheffield Online/Facebook

Video footage has emerged of a man being dragged along by his own van as he tries to stop it being stolen in Sheffield.

The CCTV shows the man trying to get in the passenger side of his van outside a property on Smalldale Road after a thief started the engine.

The van drives off at speed, taking the owner with it.

He is dragged hundreds of feet while he clings to the door handle before letting go.

The man escaped with minor injuries following the incident at around 7am on Tuesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a van parked on Smalldale Road was stolen. It is believed a person wearing black clothing and a black balaclava entered the vehicle and drove off.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

The footage was posted online by the Sheffield Online Facebook page.

The post said: "A courageous man was nearly killed while trying to stop thieves from stealing his van... Share this video far and wide to help bring these criminals to justice."

