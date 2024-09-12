Play Brightcove video

Fifty years ago an interview took place in the studios at the then Yorkshire Television centre that would go down in both football and television history.

Billed "Goodbye Mr Clough", the special Calendar programme brought together two former Leeds United managers, the newly sacked Brian Clough and long-serving Don Revie, for a must-watch 25-minute conversation.

The interview was a fiery affair, with presenter Austin Mitchell stoking the flames and allowing the two men to rile each other.

Throughout the programme - broadcast on 12 September 1974 - Clough and Revie locked horns in what was already a frosty relationship, after Clough said that Revie's Leeds United should have been relegated over their disciplinary record.

The interview went on to inspire author David Peace to write the book The Dammed United - the story of Clough's short-lived tenure at Leeds. It would later be made into a film starring Micheal Sheen and a stage play.

What happened before the interview?

Brian Clough had been at Leeds United for all of 44 days when he was sacked as the club's manager.

He had taken over from Don Revie, who gained hero status during 13 years at Elland Road before going on to become England's manager.

In Revie's time as manager between 1961 and 1974 the club were a dominant force in English football, winning the league twice and the FA Cup in 1972.

Prior to joining the club, Clough had been outspoken in his criticism of Revie's Leeds.

Lifelong Leeds United fan Heidi Hague says fans were surprised over the decision to bring on Clough. She said: "The general feeling around all the fans was no one wanted him to be there."

Heidi Hague was a Leeds United fan in 1974 when Brian Clough was manager of the club.

She added: "We thought we'd never be able to follow Leeds again because it was just so bad."

The animosity between the players and the manager bled onto the pitch, with Clough winning just one of his first six matches.

After being sacked after just seven weeks, Clough said: "I think it’s a very sad day for Leeds and a very sad day for football. Everything involved with Leeds is just a little bit sad at the moment."

The interview

Now widely regarded as one of the most famous sporting interviews of all time, the team behind the broadcast say they had no idea it would go on to be so "monumental".

Graham Ironside, Calendar's news editor at the time, was responsible for getting the two men into the studio which, given their mutual dislike for one another, wasn't an easy feat.

Graham Ironside was news editor at Calendar News at the time.

He said: "We didn't think they'd be happy with the prospect but we thought, we've got to try."

It's believed the pair received financial incentives for the interview amounting to around £400 each, along with a pack of cigarettes for Clough.

A deliberate decision was made to sit the pair in close proximity to one another to heighten the intimacy, and the inevitable friction.

Ironside said: "It wasn't a football interview when you think about it, it was between two stags at bay."

The interview was conducted by presenter Austin Mitchell, who acted as much as referee as interviewer.

The director of Calendar at the time, Nick Gray, says the pair wanted to speak to each other. He said: "It was actually quite a cathartic thing for them to actually come together and have it out on television."

Director Nick Gray said the decision to sit Clough and Revie next to each other was deliberate.

He added: "We couldn't believe what was happening, so we had to just capture every moment of it in the best possible way."

A stand-out moment from the interview came when Clough told Revie: "I want to win the league but I want to win it better," a comment which clearly irked the legendary manager.

When asked who came out as the "winner" of the interview, Ironside said: “There was no winner.

“What I thought afterwards is Clough was a man in shock and Revie was a man deeply hurt."

What happened after the interview?

The interview quickly became part of football folklore, and a major part of the club's legacy.

The day after the interview the national publication, The Daily Express, printed the entire interview verbatim.

Thirty years later, the story of Brian Clough's 44 days would be retold by West Yorkshire writer David Peace in the book The Damed United.

Peace regards the Calendar interview as a major inspiration behind the book and remembers transcribing it at the time at his home in Huddersfield.

David Peace is the author of 'The Damned UTD'.

He said: "It was an excellent thing for Calendar to have done. It was like a reprised fight that everyone in Yorkshire wanted to see."

In 2009, a film version of the story was released starring Michael Sheen as Brian Clough and Colm Meany as Don Revie.

A full version of the interview has been watched almost two million times on Youtube.

Discussing the significance of the interview, Nick Gray said: "I don't think a programme like the Clough and Revie interview will happen like that again, live on television."