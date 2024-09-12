A woman who was arrested over alleged malpractice at a Hull funeral business has been released without charge.

Police launched an inquiry into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in March after concerns were raised about its care for the deceased.

Thirty-five bodies along with ashes were removed from its premises on Hessle Road.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year old woman were arrested in March on suspicion of prevention of lawful and decent burial and fraud offences.

In an update issued on Thursday, 12 December, police confirmed the 23-year-old woman is longer a suspect.

The man remains on conditional police bail, along with a 54-year-old woman arrested in July on suspicion of money laundering.

Humberside Police have described the investigation as "challenging and complex" due to the number of people that have been affected.

Assistant Chief Constable, Thom McLoughlin, said : "We are at a stage now where we are in consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and discussions have been taking place between specialist CPS lawyers and ourselves in respect of the investigation."He added: "I want to offer my assurance that our dedicated investigation team continue to work tirelessly to gather and assess evidence, and work is continually ongoing in the preparation of our casefile for submission to the CPS.“I would please ask people to remember that at the heart of this investigation are devastated families, loved ones and friends, and getting them the answers and justice they desperately need and deserve will always remain our priority.”

The update comes after families told ITV Calendar that they "feel forgotten".

Michaela Baldwin, a woman whose stepfather's body was discovered months after being told he had been cremated said: "Something has to be put in place to stop this happening again. I'd hate for other families to go through this, it's one of the worst feelings ever. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy."

